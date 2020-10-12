World’s longest ‘nail-biting’ suspension bridge to open in Portugal.

The spectacular new see-through bridge, suspended 175 metres above a river, is set to open this month with its designers claiming the experience of walking along it ‘mimics the feeling of walking through the air’.

-- Advertisement --



Named 516 Arouca, because it’s 516 metres long and is in the town of Arouca, an hour south of Porto, takes about 10 minutes to cross – or longer for those with a fear of heights.

Those brave enough to make the crossing will be treated to incredible panoramic views of the waterfall, the gorge and the fast-moving river seen through the open grid beneath their feet.

It links Aguieiras Waterfall and Paiva Gorge and is the latest adventure offering in the Arouca Geopark, a 328 square km area of geological interest, renowned for its extreme sports and recognised by Unesco.

Designed by Itecons and constructed by Conduril – Engenharia, SA, the bridge is supported by two V-shaped concrete towers and has a unique design.

Architects say it combines elements of a “pure Tibet-style footbridge with no towers and a sagging deck with a more conventional tower supported span with a flat deck”.

The project began four years ago and construction started in 2017, but was delayed after unforseen geological problems and deployment problems forced a change of location.

It was completed in July.

British nationals are currently advised against all but essential international travel to Portugal by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office.

Thank you for reading this article “World’s longest ‘nail-biting’ suspension bridge to open in Portugal”.

For more up-to-the-minute International, National and Local News, visit the Euro Weekly News website.