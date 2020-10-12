World’s longest ‘nail-biting’ suspension bridge to open in Portugal.
The spectacular new see-through bridge, suspended 175 metres above a river, is set to open this month with its designers claiming the experience of walking along it ‘mimics the feeling of walking through the air’.
Named 516 Arouca, because it’s 516 metres long and is in the town of Arouca, an hour south of Porto, takes about 10 minutes to cross – or longer for those with a fear of heights.
Those brave enough to make the crossing will be treated to incredible panoramic views of the waterfall, the gorge and the fast-moving river seen through the open grid beneath their feet.
It links Aguieiras Waterfall and Paiva Gorge and is the latest adventure offering in the Arouca Geopark, a 328 square km area of geological interest, renowned for its extreme sports and recognised by Unesco.
Designed by Itecons and constructed by Conduril – Engenharia, SA, the bridge is supported by two V-shaped concrete towers and has a unique design.
Architects say it combines elements of a “pure Tibet-style footbridge with no towers and a sagging deck with a more conventional tower supported span with a flat deck”.
The project began four years ago and construction started in 2017, but was delayed after unforseen geological problems and deployment problems forced a change of location.
It was completed in July.
British nationals are currently advised against all but essential international travel to Portugal by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office.
