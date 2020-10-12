‘UK’s Disneyland’ reveals exciting photos of new rollercoasters.

The huge theme park, set to open in Kent in 2024, will reportedly cost £3.5 billion. The London Resort – dubbed Britain’s Disneyland – will be set on an industrial site spanning 872 acres, the size of 136 Wembley Stadiums.

The photos show that the enormous park may be divided into many different themed zones. A huge pyramid dominates one zone, while another looks to be a medieval-themed area.

The stunning aerial photographs of the much anticipated theme park suggest that there will be at least 8 rollercoasters, a flume water slide and what looks like an enormous aquarium.

In all, the park will hold more than 50 rides, a 2’000 seat theatre and nightclub.

In partnership with Paramount Studios, the BBC and ITV Studios, it is widely believed that the resort will have some kind of movie theme; based on the involvement of Paramount studios, blockbusters like Mission: Impossible and The Godfather immediately spring to mind.

While the creators are remaining tight-lipped about the exact details, PY Gerbeau, the London Resort’s CEO told The Mirror that their aim is of “creating one of the most exciting entertainment destinations in the world.”

