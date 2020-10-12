MARBELLA Council has entered into an agreement with the Real Club de Golf Guadalmina to offer scholarships to two young golfing talents under the sponsorship of Marca Marbella according to Councillor for Industry, Manuel Cardeña.

The objective of this initiative is to offer support to young golfers who show signs of quality at an early age so that they may be trained at the Guadalmina Golf School, as part of the Marbella Brand program which sponsors local athletes from different disciplines and supports them in the development of their professional careers.

It is hoped that this initiative will encourage those who could not afford to participate under normal circumstances to be able to reach a very high standard.