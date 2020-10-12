Three-Year-Old shoots himself in the head after accidentally setting of parents gun that wasn’t appropriately locked away.

Tragedy has struck a US family as a three-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the head just before 10pm on Saturday evening.

James Kenneth Lindquester, is reported to have found the gun in his parent’s bedroom when he was left unsupervised by his parents in their home in Oregon, USA.

Washington County Sheriff’s office confirmed in a statement that the young boy was rushed to the area hospital however was pronounced dead just before midnight.

Detective from the Violent Crimes Unit responded to the scene when his parents called emergencies services following the incident and their investigations are still ongoing.

Death by firearms are among the leading causes of death to children in the United States with them occurring at a rate that is three times higher than drownings.

