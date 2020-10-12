The new popemobile is squeaky clean and green

HIS Holiness, Pope Francis, has taken delivery of a new car, and it’s squeaky clean and green.

Toyota has converted a hydrogen-powered Mirai saloon into a Popemobile, having been commissioned by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Japan as a gift.

The modified £66,000 Mirai is said to fulfill Pope Francis’ deep interest in global environmental matters and will allow him to undertake public appearances with a range of 310 miles from a tank of hydrogen and emits only water from its exhaust.

As is required for all popemobiles, the converted Mirai features a completely redesigned rear, with a traditional elevated seat and viewing platform, wrapped by a safety cage so the Pope can greet large crowds while on the move.

Steps have been fitted to the rear door sills to allow for easy access into the podium, which also has protective glass either side of the seat with the gilded Vatican crests etched into them.

A conventional Toyota Mirai uses the combination of a 153bhp electric motor powered by a hydrogen-electric generator, with the gas stored in two tanks. It can accelerate to 62mph in 9.6 seconds and has a top speed of 111mph – though it will mostly be driven at a far more civilized pace.