A STUNNINGLY tall teen has broken the world record for the longest legs on the planet, and she still has time to grow at just 17 years of age.

-- Advertisement --



Confident 17-year-old Maci Currin stands at a massive 6ft 10ins tall. uniquely her legs make up 60 per cent of her total height, according to Guinness.

She now proudly holds the record for having the world’s longest legs for a female and the longest legs on any teenager.

The young woman from Cedar Park, Texas, may soon become a very familiar face, however, heartbreakingly, she was bullied growing up but soon came to embrace her figure.

“I was never bullied for my legs,” said Maci, “I was bullied because I was taller than everyone else.

“Around my sophomore year I just stopped caring what people thought of me, and once I just stopped caring I wasn’t affected by anything.”

She added, “I hope that tall women can see that height is a gift and that you shouldn’t be ashamed that you’re tall.

“You should really just embrace it.”

Maci wants to set the record for being the world’s tallest professional model.

She has 1.7 million followers on TikTok – and another 50,000 on Instagram.

We hope you enjoyed this article “Teenager breaks double world records for longest legs ”.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!