Students Slammed with £10,000 Fines for Hosting House Party

Three students from the University of East Anglia have each been fined €11,200 (£10,000) after hosting a party on Saturday night.

Up to 100 people are said to have attended the gathering hosted by students from the University of East Anglia at a residential house on Bowthorpe Road in Norwich. Students there were supposed to be self-isolating after some reported developing symptoms. They were caught when police officers joined security staff at the university for a foot patrol of the campus on Saturday night.

In another incident on Friday night, police officers on patrol found a group of seven people congregating in a car park at the university and issued each of them with €224 (£200) fixed penalty notices. It comes after police fined 32 students from the University of Essex for breaching the Government’s ‘rule of six’ Covid-19 regulations.

Police have broken up illegal student parties all of the UK recently, one of the largest ones was at Newcastle University Halls.

