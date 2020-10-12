IT was in 1980 that a young woman named Magdalena Rigo Lliteras applied to become a firefighter with the Palma de Mallorca Bomberos to a mixture of admiration and dismay in what was a completely male dominated and machismo packed organisation.

Perhaps to the surprise of the other firefighters, she passed all of the tests and in 1981 broke the glass ceiling to become Mallorca’s and Spain’s first female firefighter.

Her career came to an abrupt end when the fire tender in which she was travelling was involved in a serious accident and her legs were damaged so badly that she had to retire from the job she loved but she kept in touch as her husband was a fire fighter as well.

Last week, aged 59, she suffered a stroke and although rushed to hospital she died the following day.

Former colleagues and members of the local council observed a one-minute silence at the Son Malferit Fire Station in recognition of all she had achieved.