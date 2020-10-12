SPAIN seeking to boost international image to encourage tourists in 2021 by highlighting the country’s diversity.

In a bid to improve Spain’s reputation ahead of next summer, the Spanish Foreign Ministry has launched a special project to analyze Spain’s defining features and characteristics. A group of ten experts, made up of researchers, sociologists and political scientists will focus on Spain’s linguistic, gastronomical and cultural diversity and use this as a selling point.

Spain’s tourism industry has suffered a terrible blow this summer season, with people unable to travel from countries that traditionally provide the largest number of tourists, such as Germany and the UK.

Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya explained on Monday to Europa Press that if Spain can learn how to use it’s diversity as a selling point, it could not only improve Spain’s international image, but may also inspire other nations facing the same challenges.

The Foreign Ministry is aiming to have the project completed by the end of the year.

