Salford City co-owner Paul Scholes named as interim head coach

Salford City co-owner Paul Scholes has been named as interim head coach following the sacking of Graham Alexander yesterday.

FORMER Manchester United and England midfielder Paul Scholes has been put in charge of League Two side Salford City, the side he co-owns with Gary and Phil Neville, David Beckham, Ryan Giggs and Nicky Butt.

The famous class of ’92 control a combined 50 per cent stake in the club.

The club currently sit in fifth place in the league after two wins from five matches this season and the Salford City co-owner will take charge of the side’s game against 10th-placed Port Vale on Saturday.

The appointment of Scholes as interim head coach will be the 45-year-olds second foray into management following an unsuccessful stint at Oldham in 2019, which lasted 31 days.

A club statement read: “Salford City Football Club announces that manager Graham Alexander has left the club with immediate effect. The club met with Graham this morning and after discussion have agreed to part company.

“The club would like to thank Graham for his contribution and all his hard work. In his first season he guided the team to Wembley, resulting in promotion to League 2 and in his second season he reached the Leasing.com Trophy final.”

“Paul Scholes will act as the interim head coach while the club looks to secure a new manager. Warren Joyce, currently in isolation, will join Paul once he is able to.”

