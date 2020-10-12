Robots being readied to perform PCR tests in CDS Hospital

Robots are being readied to perform PCR tests in CDS Hospital which will allow up to 900 diagnoses per day.

TWO robots are being readied to perform PCR tests in the Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella with the new equipment set to allow up to 900 diagnoses per day as part of the Microbiology unit.

Versant kPCR Molecular System and MagNa Pure 96 System, the two robots from Siemens Healthineers and Roche Diagnostic, respectively, are being readied and made available in the hospital to perform larger numbers of Covid-19 detection testing.

The CDS Hospital has been busy studying the SARS-Cov-2 virus since March 6, 2020, however, without this technology they have only averaged 300-350 PCR tests per day.

The state-of-the-art robots means that the process of isolating and purifying the nucleic acids within the different stages necessary for the analysis of the PCR tests will be sped up, allowing for a greater number of samples to be tested.

