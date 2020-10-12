A READER living in the Costa del Sol has alerted us to a scam which he hadn’t come across before as he received an email advising him that he had a traffic fine, that had not been paid yet and was overdue and his first reaction was a sinking feeling that he must been caught in a speed trap without realising.

Then he remembered that in theory in Spain if you get caught by such as trap the registered owner of the vehicle should be sent advice of this through the post and in many cases, you would expect some form of pictorial evidence.

All he received was this email from what professed to be the DGT with a request to click on a particular link but happily his anti-virus software screamed out ‘Danger, Go Back, this is a known phishing Web- Site.’

After a bit more exploration, he found that the email was associated with the name Barclay (not the bank) and he wanted to advise readers not to get caught out by this type of scam which is bound to ask for your bank details.

This particular type of scam was first reported by the Department of Transport in May of this year.