QANTAS has quite rightly been slammed for taking wealthy passengers on a joyride over iconic landmarks that took off in Sydney and landed at the same airport seven hours later.

-- Advertisement --



The Great Southern Land flight, dubbed the ‘flight to nowhere’, departed Sydney Domestic Airport on Saturday to give 150 passengers an aerial tour of the Northern Territory, Queensland, and New South Wales.

Economy seats cost $787 (€480), premium economy passengers coughed up $1,787 (€1100), and business class flyers were charged $3,787,(€2320) travellers remained undeterred with tickets selling out within ten minutes of going on sale.

Some praised the airline for figuring out a way to survive travel bans during the pandemic, but others took aim at the company for ‘increasing emissions’ and ‘killing the Great Barrier Reef’.

‘Qantas and 150 w**kers doing their bit for climate change,’ one person tweeted.

‘Passengers on this flight-to-nowhere will increase their annual emissions by ten per cent in just seven hours – helping kill the Great Barrier Reef they gawk at from their windows,’ another wrote.

We hope you enjoyed this article “Qantas joy ride for the rich is killing the Great Barrier Reef”.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!