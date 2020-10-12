Oscar-winning actress Penélope Cruz was almost unrecognisable when she appeared on camera with her drastic new look to speak in a Spanish campaign for the US election.

-- Advertisement --



PENÉLOPE CRUZ appeared alongside other renowned artists such as Zoe Saldaña, Ricky Martin, Salma Hayek and Alejandro Sanz in a Spanish spoken campaign to inform the Latin community in the US about how they should vote by mail ahead of the upcoming presidential elections.

Her drastic new look shocked fans who have become accustomed to the actresses sultry black silky look for most of her career.

During the video, which can be found on social media platforms, the 46-year-old Spanish actress appears with blonde hair and bangs.

Penélope Cruz, who won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Vicky Cristina Barcelona, was almost unrecognisable after adding blonde highlights but maintaining her dark roots and sporting a comfortable fringe which was completed with a half ponytail.

The next presidential elections are in November pitting current president, Donald Trump against the Democratic candidate, Joe Biden.

Thank you for reading this article “Penélope Cruz almost unrecognisable with drastic new look”.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!