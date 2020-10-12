PARENTS outraged as learning platform features racist material, sexist connotations and frankly inaccurate information

With the pandemic changing how many children are learning, remote learning platforms are set to become something of a norm. However, serious concerns have been raised by parents in Hawaii, whose children are using the program Acellus for their schoolwork.

-- Advertisement --



Speaking with The Columbian, Eric Hirsh, who assists schools in reviewing their teaching material, explained that vetting potential platforms takes a lot of time, but as alternative learning systems were urgently needed the quality of material on Acellus may not have been reviewed properly. “So this spring we saw a scramble, a dash,” he said.

Zan Tim Tim, a mother based in Honolulu, had heard from other parents that the learning platform had offered ‘towelban’ as a multiple choice answer, while Grumpy from Snow White was described as a ‘woman hater’. Meanwhile, when supervising her daughter’s homework she discovered that the name of the last Hawaiian monarch had been misspelled and mispronounced and this was the last straw. She said: “to see that inaccuracy with the Hawaiian history side was really upsetting.”

According to a memo sent to the school board by Hawaii’s superintendent on September 17th, officials are working closely with Acellus to ‘address inappropriate content’.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article “Parents outraged as learning platform features racist material”. For more news from Home and Abroad, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!