THERE was tragedy yesterday (October 11) as a light aircraft which was taking off from the Trapiche Aerodrome in Velez-Malaga suddenly dropped out of the sky and crashed.

There were two occupants of the aircraft, both aged 26 and according to reports from the Malaga firefighters who attended the incident, the pilot who was Spanish was dead when they arrived and his German passenger was still alive but is in a serious condition after being taken to hospital.

At the time of writing, there was no known reason for the crash but investigators will attend the scene and examine the wreckage.