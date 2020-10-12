Britain’s Got Talent was hit by 2,055 Ofcom complaints about comedian Nabil Abdulrashid’s divisive and ‘political’ performance during Saturday nights final.

Comedian Nabil divided viewers with his routine with some branding the performance ‘too political’ for a family show while others, including some of the judges, praised him for ‘pushing boundaries’. After he finished his set, judge Ashley Banjo said: ‘I know what it’s like to get a few complaints!’

During the routine, the comedian addressed his previous performance getting 733 Ofcom complaints and Diversity receiving 24,500 as he hit back at critics. Ashley’s joke was a reference to his dance group Diversity’s recent Black Lives Matter inspired routine which had received 24,500 Ofcom complaints.

The broadcaster, ITV, stood by dance group Diversity as they featured in adverts in national newspapers supporting the dance. Ofcom have announced they will not investigate Britain’s Got Talent, which has become the most complained about TV show of the decade.

