New nationwide coronavirus measures for Italy could be in force as early as Monday evening.

Italy is once again bracing itself for fresh nationwide coronavirus measures that are being taken in response to a substantial spike in cases.

Italy’s Health Minister, Roberto Speranza, said on Sunday that the country needed to urgently look at adding to the current restrictions after having eased them now for several weeks.

In an interview with Italian state TV broadcaster, RAI, he said, “Now we need a change of pace, and to intervene with measures, not comparable to those adopted in the past, which could allow us to put the contagion under control and avoid tougher measures later on,”

On Friday Italy reached a total of 5,000 new cases in one day. This is the highest 24-hour increase since March and the figures remained at 5,00 new infection on both Saturday and Sunday.

While deaths are still relatively low compared to the height of the pandemic, Speranza proposes a ban on private parties for all ages, and a targeting of new measures for the hospitality sector.

It is now mandatory to wear face masks whilst outdoors in Italy and new strict entry measures and testing is occurring at airports.

The potential new restrictions are to be brought forward to the individual regional governments representatives on Monday with the Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte, identifying that he could sign them into decree as early as Monday evening.

