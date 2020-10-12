Three MPs have launched legal action against the government over there failure to disclose £3bn spent on private Covid contracts relating to the pandemic.

THREE cross-party MPs; Green MP Caroline Lucas, Labour’s Debbie Abrahams and Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran, and the Good Law Project, have launched legal action against the government over their failure to disclose £3bn spent on private contracts since the beginning of the lockdown.

According to new analysis by Tussell, who give insights on government contracts and spend, shows that over £3bn worth of these contracts have not been made public.

In September, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) disclosed that the department had awarded at least £11bn worth of contracts since April, however, the revelation that the extraordinary amount is unaccounted for has led the three MPs to subsequently file a judicial review against the government.

They have called for the review of the £3bn Covid contracts because the government have breached the law and needless to say, its own guidance.

The legal action launched by the MPs against the government shows how serious their concerns are over the Covid procurement processes, and its transparency.

According to Labour’s Debbie Abrahams: “Transparency is crucial for effective scrutiny and will only improve our response to this crisis.

“The persistent failure to publish the details of Covid contracts leads you to wonder what this government has got to hide.”

The government has been given twenty-one days to respond to the judicial review proceedings.

Thank you for reading this article "Legal action launched against government over £3bn Covid contracts".

