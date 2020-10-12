The LA Lakers paid tribute to Kobe Bryant after winning their first NBA title in a decade after defeating the Miami Heat.

-- Advertisement --



THE Los Angeles Lakers paid tribute to Kobe Bryant, whose death shocked the world earlier this year, following their title triumph 10-years after the basketball star led them to their last NBA victory.

Kobe Bryant lost his life in January this year after his helicopter crashed killing him and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others.

The five-time NBA Champion spent his entire career with the LA Lakers and his superstar skills led them to their last title in 2010.

The LA Lakers slam-dunked their way to the title after securing a 4-2 series victory with a 106-93 win.

The win over the Miami Heat means that the Los Angeles side are tied with the Boston Celtics on 17 NBA championships.

Speaking about Kobe Bryant after the game, Lakers forward Anthony Davis paid tribute to the beloved player: “I know he’s looking down on us super proud.

“We miss him, and this is definitely for him.”

LA Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka added: “I think Kobe and Gianna have guided this team the entire year.”

Thank you for reading this article “LA Lakers paid tribute to Kobe Bryant after winning the NBA title”.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!