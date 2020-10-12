Katie Price’s son Junior Andre lands first movie role

KATIE Price’s son Junior Andre is delighted to have landed his first movie role as he attempts to make his name as an actor.

The 15-year-old son of the former glamour model and her ex-husband, Peter Andre, announced on social media that he had landed a role in the comedy On The Other Foot.

“I am proud to announce I have joined the cast of @ontheotherfootmovie. Written and produced by @therealfredinwaka,” Junior wrote in the caption.

He added, “I’m so happy to be in my first ever film and hope it’s the start of many.”

The film, written and produced by Fredi Nwaka, is described as a comedy that focuses on the topic of racism.

Nwaka wrote on social media, ” @peterandre you are one of the most humble down to earth guys I’ve worked with and its echoed by your son @officialjunior_andre energy and spirit”

