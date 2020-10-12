COVID-19 has caused problems for every sport on the planet and boxing is no exception. However, there is finally some good news for British boxing fans hoping to see a showdown between its two favourite stars.

-- Advertisement --



Joshua and Fury are set for a 2021 fight of the year, as the title of the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world is up for grabs. The news comes after Sportsmail reported that the Gypsy King’s battle against Wilder in December has now been cancelled.

Both British heavyweights have agreed in principle to fight twice next year. However, there are still plenty of details to be sorted before confirmation of perhaps the biggest fight in boxing history takes place- Joshua Vs Fury is finally happening!

‘I was looking forward to smashing Wilder again. A quick and easy fight,’ Fury has since told The Athletic, confirming Jeff Powell’s story.

‘But Wilder and his team were messing around with the date. They don’t really want to fight the lineal heavyweight champion. They know how it ends, and the world knows how it will end, with Wilder on his ass again!

‘Then they asked me if I would agree to push it to December, I agreed to December 19. Then they tried to change the date again to next year, I’ve been training, I’m ready. When they tried moving off December 19 and pushing to next year, enough was enough. I’ve moved on.’

Wilder’s co-manager Shelly Finkel has denied the fight is off. While it remains a possibility that Fury/Wilder III could still go ahead down the line, it won’t be until at least two Fury v Joshua showdowns have happened first.

Both heavyweights have given their consent for a two-fight deal, the first being a 50-50 split and the second 60-40 in favour of the winner of the first.

Now, AJ needs to come through his fight with Kubrat Pulev on December 12 unscathed.

We hope you enjoyed this article “Joshua Vs Fury is finally happening”.