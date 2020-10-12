Iconic Bond Girl Margaret Nolan dies

BOND Girl Margaret Nolan who appeared in the iconic 007 film, Goldfinger has died, aged 76.

-- Advertisement --



The actress famously danced in gold during the end credits of the 1964 classic, starring Sean Connery.

The news was confirmed by her son Oscar Deeks, who said she passed away last Monday, October 5 .

Her death was also confirmed by director Edgar Wright on Twitter, who wrote, “It’s my sad duty to report that actress and artist, the magnificent Margaret Nolan has passed away.

“She was the middle of Venn diagram of everything cool in the ’60s, having appeared with The Beatles, been beyond iconic in Bond and been part of the Carry On cast too.

“She was the gold-painted model in the iconic Goldfinger title sequence and poster, she appeared in the classic A Hard Day’s Night, Carry On Girls, No Sex Please We’re British & many others, frequently sending up her own glamourpuss image.

“I worked with her last year as she plays a small role in Last Night In Soho. She was so funny, sharp, and, as you might imagine, full of the most amazing stories. I’m so glad I got to know her.

“My heart goes out to her family and all that loved her. She will be much missed.”

The actress was born in Somerset but grew up in London and started her early career as a glamour model, posing for Playboy after her Bond Girl role.