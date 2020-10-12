How will UK’s new three-tier coronavirus lockdown work?

Tara Rippin
PM Boris Johnson is expected to announce the full details of the new three-tier local lockdown system in a statement to the House of Commons later this afternoon.

It follows a letter to all MPs from chief strategic adviser Sir Edward Lister after meeting with leaders of northern areas hardest hit.

The open letter, shared online said that rising incidence of Covid in parts of the country mean it is “very likely” “further restrictions” will be imposed in certain areas.

The new ‘clearer’ plan is likely to ban overnight stays and non-essential travel in areas classed as ‘high risk’ to try to tackle further outbreaks.


These include Manchester, Liverpool and Newcastle. Coronavirus cases are also rising rapidly in the northwest, Yorkshire and the West Midlands.

The three-tier system could see bars, pubs and restaurants shut down and socialsing could be banned both indoors and outdoors.


In addition, gyms and other leisure facilities could be forced to close in tier-three areas.

In the new lockdown system, areas with a low rate of infection – less than 20 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants – will be placed in Tier One where the current national restrictions will apply.

These include social distancing, the Rule of Six and a 10pm curfew on hospitality vennues.

Home visits look set to be banned along with indoor socialising with other households, in Tier Two – areas with between 20 and 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

The strictest measures will be imposed in areas in Tier Three, areas with significantly higher rates than the rest of the country.

The hospitality sector could be shut down completely, gyms and cinemas etc could be closed and overnight stays banned.

