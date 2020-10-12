‘GOLDEN-hearted’ 4 year old makes Christmas presents for children in need after being inspired by a dream.

Four year old Pippa Jackson recently had a dream about children not receiving any Christmas presents, and she made a pledge that she would make gifts for 200 children herself. Asked what had inspired this wonderful gesture, Pippa’s mother Kadie said: “She had a dream that some children wouldn’t have any presents on Christmas Day and she wanted to help.”

-- Advertisement --



The Jackson family is accepting donations from friends and family to buy the items for the presents, which will take the form of gift parcels. Kadie said the parcels will include an assortment of items such as colouring pencils, toys and games.

“In the parcels there will be bits and bobs, little stocking fillers, funny bits like whoopee cushions, pens, colouring pencils, hats, scarves, and gloves – just in case they need them,” explained Kadie.

They plan to sort the packages by age group, with different selections for boys and girls.

With an estimated 65’000 children in care in the UK, Pippa’s special parcels will be sure to bring happiness to many this Christmas.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article “‘Golden-hearted’ 4 year old makes Christmas presents for children in need”. For more news from Home and Abroad, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!