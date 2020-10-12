Gastronomy Fair has been adjusted to cope with pandemic regulations

THE 22nd Almuñecar Gastronomy Fair dedicated to tropical fruits has started and will run until October 25 and this year, despite all of the difficulties with social distancing and the pandemic, no less than 24 local establishments are taking part.

In the past, the event has taken place in the El Majuelo Park grounds but this year, to ensure safety and proper hygiene, it has become something of a Ruta de Tapas with each recipe being presented in the restaurant that has created it.

-- Advertisement --



The price of each dish will be set by the establishments themselves with the minimum cost being €6 and the maximum €12 with each restaurant offering at least two plates that must contain mango, custard apple and/or avocado.