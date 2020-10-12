FOUR year old boy dies after being hit by a car on Sunday walk in London.

Emergency services rushed to Uxbridge Road, Hayes shortly after 7pm last night following reports of an accident. When they arrived at the scene they found that a four year old boy had been hit by a car.

-- Advertisement --



Paramedics, air ambulance and police were called in to assist and the boy was rushed to a central London hospital. Sadly, despite the best efforts of the medical staff, he passed away in the early hours of this morning.

Sources say that the 4 year old boy was out for a Sunday walk when the tragic accident occurred.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and is said to be assisting police with their enquiries.

