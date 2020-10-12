FEAR and Loathing in Hollywood? It may seem like something from Hunter S. Thompson’s sci-fit hit Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, but rumours abound that Hollywood celebrities are using a controversial ‘life elixir’.

Adrenochrome is a drug formed by the oxidation of adrenaline and used in medical circles to slow blood loss by promoting clotting. It was launched into popular culture in the 1998 film adaptation of Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, where Johnny Depp’s character can be seen injecting the psychedelic, which must be violently extracted from human adrenal glands. On many conspiracy sites it is suggested that blood from young children is best, and that they must be tormented and tortured to raise their adrenaline levels before extraction.

This year, rumours have abounded that famous celebrities are using the drug for virility and youthful-looking skin and bodies, with many people taking to social media during lockdown and accrediting celeb’s poor appearance to withdrawal from adrenochrome.

In a shocking – and often disturbing – video posted on BitChute, blogger EllaSter displays and discusses hundred of documents which she claims proves that it is “highly unlikely all the documents are falsified”.

EllaSter names ‘CYM Corporation’ as the company at the epicentre of the conspiracy, and shows documents purporting to give details of so-called ‘camps’ for abducted children. These papers detail children’s names, ages, blood type, date of custody, adrenal gland quality and – most shockingly – year for ‘disposal’. She also shows what are labelled ‘Adrenochrome Inmate And Production Reports’ which lists children abducted from Costa Rica, Canada and the US.

The video goes on to examine the list of so-called ‘harvesting-sites’, many of which, such as Camp Callan in San Diego, are reported on Wikipedia as former US training centres during World War 2, are currently unused.

In yet another twist, EllaSter produces a letter stamped and signed by a CYM HR professional. At the bottom of the letter, the corporation’s address is clearly visible; the address is 725 5th Ave, the same address as Trump Tower in New York.

EllaSter ends her report by stating that the amount of documents she is in possession of shows that this is “the real deal”.

Whether or not the video and its evidence are to be believed remains to be seen however you are welcome to make up your own mind by watching the full video here.

