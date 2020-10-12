FACEBOOK to ban content that distorts or denies the Holocaust as it updates its policy on hate speech.

Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, who is himself Jewish, admits to having struggled in the past to find the balance between freedom of speech and the damage caused by hate speech. Only two years ago, in an interview with Redcode, Zuckerberg said that even though he found people minimising or denying the Holocaust deeply offensive, he didn’t think Facebook should remove the content.

However, in a Facebook post on Monday Zuckerberg said: “My own thinking has evolved as I’ve seen data showing an increase in antisemitic violence, as have our wider policies on hate speech.”

As well as removing the offensive content, Facebook also plan to redirect people searching for this content to credible sources.

The move has understandably been welcomed by the wider Jewish community.

“This has been years in the making. Having personally engaged with @Facebook on the issue, I can attest the ban on Holocaust Denial is a big deal,” tweeted Jonathan Greenblatt, the chief executive of the Anti-Defamation League. “Glad it finally happened,” he added.

