EXCLUSIVE – We talk to Psychic to the stars Tracey Woolterton

AS we learn to live in this ‘new normal’ many of us are confused about what the future holds for us. Maybe you’ve lost your job, or your business is struggling to stay afloat. So many of us are facing new challenges on a daily basis in a world we could never have seen coming or could have prepared for….. except for Tracey of course, she predicted this back in October 2019.

Psychic Tracey Woolterton is a psychic from Birmingham, and in an exclusive interview with EWN, she tells us how she not only had visions of this whole pandemic unfolding but how she has been helping people stay positive and look ahead to their own futures.

Now I know some people are sceptical of mediums and all things supernatural but, quite honestly, I’ve had a few readings in the past and none have been as accurate as Traceys. With clients in her phone book like Katie Price, Gemma Collins, and even Mama June in America, there’s a reason she’s the go-to psychic for not only the celebs but for the police too.

Throughout her life, she has had premonitions and visions, and from being a small child she has been aware the world doesn’t look the same through her eyes as it does everyone else’s.

Tracey has a gift of remote vision and can see things through other people’s eyes. During a phone call, she asked where I was going because she could see a rucksack, I was sat in front of a backpack, packing it with my camera and notebook to go to do another interview.

This lovely lady is so down to earth and overflowing with a bubbly personality just talking to her cheers you up. It’s not always easy though, Tracey told me how after a tragic accident in America a client called her, and using her remote vision she helped her find her daughter who unfortunately had passed away. Tracey’s vision was so detailed she could describe the long grass, the wooden slatted walkway, and the rope that had tangled around the young girl’s ankles trapping her.

Tracey keeps a diary of her visions and back in October 2019 she wrote ” Country in threat, from an animal that causes breathing problems, people believe its bats, that many birds will die, it will spread via food or touch, it causes fibers in the chest and lungs” There are then other notes for her to do some research on bird flu because it is important and few other comments, but it’s hard not to have faith in her gift when you see these things and speak with her.

In a time when everything is so uncertain and we don’t always know which path to take, Tracey is helping so many, her motto is ‘Positive vibes – make positive lives’.

If you are looking for some guidance you can contact her through her website https://www.psychictracey.online/