Ex-Eastender Charlie Brooks launching own line of sex toys.
IT’S rumoured one of her range of vibrators will be called Butcher after her infamous character in the BBC soap, Janine.
The former Albert Square star, 39, was reportedly contacted by Ann Summers to design and launch her own ‘sexy, but affordable’ vibrators after setting up a new company Crazy Curiosity Ltd.
A source said the actress has signed a deal and is “really excited to branch out into a whole news area” reports The Sun.
She seemingly wants to follow in the footsteps of Gwyneth Paltrow, “who has made a name for herself Stateside”, and would “love to re-create something similar over here”.
Brooks was last seen on Albert Square in 2014 having first joined the cast in 1999.
The mum-of-one recently recreated a memorable scene from the long-running soap in a TikTok video with daughter Kiki, 15.
Using a green screen as a background, the mother and daughter reenacted the iconic scene where Janine murdered new husband Barry Evans by pushing him over a cliff in an episode from January 2004.
In 2012, Brooks was crowned Queen of the Jungle in I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, a year after winning the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special.
