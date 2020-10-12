England beat Belgium in the Nations League to top the group

England beat Belgium 2-1 at Wembley after an impressive second-half display secures victory in the Nations League and sends them to the top of the group.

ENGLAND beat Belgium 2-1 after coming from behind to dispatch a determined Belgian side to move top of their Nations League group.

Gareth Southgate must have feared the worst as his side went 1-0 down after Eric Dier conceded a penalty within the first 20 minutes.

Former Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku stepped up to slot home from the penalty spot on 16 minutes.

England were struggling to get a foot hold in the game but that all changed when Jordan Henderson was fouled in the box and Marcus Rashford slotted home England’s own penalty on 39 minutes.

That leveller before the break gave the Three Lions some confidence and the side improved dramatically after the interval.

21-year-old Chelsea midfielder, Mason Mount, scored a deflected effort on 64 minutes to secure the win for the home side despite late pressure from the visitors.

The team continue their winning ways after defeating Wales in a recent friendly and this result means that England currently lead Belgium, who are ranked number one in the world, in UEFA Nations League Group A2.

They now face another Nations League game against Denmark at Wembley on Wednesday.

