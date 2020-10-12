Disney star charged for attacking her boyfriend with a knife

A young Disney star has been charged for attacking her boyfriend with a knife during an argument earlier this year.

RONNI HAWK, who stars in the Disney sitcom “Stuck in the Middle”, is facing charges of domestic battery, assault with a deadly weapon and brandishing a knife after an altercation with her boyfriend, Mile Fallon, back in July.

The American actress is best known for playing Rachel Diaz in the Disney Channel comedy series Stuck in the Middle, and also for playing Olivia on the Netflix comedy series On My Block.

During the argument with boyfriend Fallon, the 20-year-old apparently grabbed a knife and chased him from the house before attacking him with the weapon.

The Disney star allegedly caused visible injuries during the knife attack and will now face three misdemeanour charges.

