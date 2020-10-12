COVID Outbreak Causes Scotland’s Biggest Hospital to Close Ward

A ward at Scotland’s biggest hospital has been closed to new admissions due to a coronavirus outbreak.

A spokesperson for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said, quote: “A number of positive cases in a ward at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow have been confirmed. This has resulted in the temporary closure of the ward to new admissions and contact tracing for all affected. Ward patients who are not showing symptoms of Covid are being cared for separately from the confirmed cases.”

The health board said its staff were following strict infection prevention, “to ensure we’re able to continue treating our patients without putting them at additional risk due to Covid-19. In the meantime, our staff continue to follow strict infection prevention and control guidelines to ensure we’re able to continue treating our patients without putting them at additional risk due to COVID-19.”

Scotlands First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, has announced that Scotland will ‘follow closely’ Boris Johnson’s regional lockdown measures.

