Breaking News – Three-tier Lockdown looming for Brits

NEW three- tier lockdown is looming for brits as Boris Johnson is expected to reveal tough new lockdown rules for England which will close pubs, bars, and gyms for millions living in coronavirus hot spots for up to six months.

The Prime Minister will hold an emergency meeting Monday, October 12, to hammer out the final details before setting out the new nationwide three-tier Lockdown system in the Commons.

From 5pm on Wednesday, October 14, hundreds of pubs in the northwest will be closed for four weeks, The Telegraph reports, while The Sun says that overnight stays are to be banned for the same period.

Locals will only be allowed out of their areas for essential travel such as for work, education, or health, but they must return before the end of the day, with the country divided into ‘medium’, ‘high’, and ‘very high’ risk sectors.

If a business is closed due to three-tier Lockdown restrictions, the Government will pay two-thirds of each employee’s salary, up to a maximum of £2,100 a month, according to The Telegraph.

For tier two, households will not be allowed to mix indoors, similar to restrictions already in place in Middlesbrough and Hartlepool, while tier one will be similar to the rules currently in place across the country.

The rules will be applied for a month before they are reviewed but could run for up to six months.

Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson, who earlier held a call with officials in London, tweeted to say he had been told ‘no buts’ over what would be imposed on his city while insisting, ‘We have not agreed on anything.’

Politicians from Manchester have launched a last-ditch appeal to ministers not to shut all pubs and restaurants in the city and instead hand them the power to only close those which are not meeting coronavirus safety restrictions.