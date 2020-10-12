Farmer Involved in Tesco Baby Food Blackmail Plot Jailed

A Farmer who tried to blackmail Tesco by planting metal in baby food jars is jailed.

The farmer, Nigel Wright, was spotted on CCTV placing shards of metal in three jars inside the supermarket as part of a blackmail scheme to extort €1.54m (£1.4m) from the supermarket giant.

Nigel Wright, 45, the sheep farmer who planted baby food laced with shards of metal in Tesco stores, has been jailed for a total of 14 years. The Old Bailey had previously heard that Wright hatched a plot to get rich by deliberately contaminating jars of Heinz baby food between May 2018 and February 2020.

Jurors were told he had sent dozens of letters and emails to the supermarket giant in a bid to extort €1.54m (£1.4)in bitcoin, In one draft note, he wrote: “Imagine a baby’s mouth cut open and blood pouring out, or the inside of their bellies cut and bleeding. You pay, you save them.”

On Monday, Wright was handed 11 years by Mr Justice Warby at the Old Bailey for his plot against Tesco, and a further three years consecutive for a charge of blackmail against a driver with whom he had had a road rage altercation. Wright had sent the driver a letter demanding €168,000 (£150,000) in bitcoin with threats to execute him with a rifle and kill his wife and children unless he complied after an incident on the A46. Mr Justice Warby described the contents of the letter as “blood-chilling”.

