Bitter Ex hacks Alexa device to scare off new lovers

A BITTER ex hacked into her past partners Alexa device to scare off his new lovers from 130 miles away, a court heard.

Philippa Copleston-Warren, 45, allegedly used the virtual assistant device to order the girlfriend to pack up and leave, which she did in floods of tears.

The bitter Ex Copleston-Warren who hacks the Alexa device, also allegedly used the device to flash the house lights on and off in an attempt to freak out the house guests.

Copleston-Warren, is also accused of hacking into her ex’s Facebook account and uploading nude pictures.

Prosecutor Misba Majid told Westminster magistrates the couple had recently split after two years.

She said the businessman was targeted at his Lincolnshire home by management consultant Copleston-Warren, of Chelsea, West London.

Miss Majid said: “The defendant spoke through the Alexa account to tell the complainant’s friend in the property to leave and to take her stuff.

“She also used the Alexa to turn the lights on and off.

“This so distressed the girlfriend it caused her to cry and she left.”

Copleston-Warren denies two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress.

She was granted bail on the condition she does not contact the man and is due to appear at Isleworth crown court on November 5…. Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned!