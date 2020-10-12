BISHOP Carlos Lopez Lozano is due to travel from his seat in Madrid to make a pastoral visit to the St. Barnabas Anglican Church of Torre Del Mar on Sunday October 18.

The Rev. Brent McHugh commented, “the visit is a great encouragement to our community that has been meeting mostly through virtual means since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our Sunday services have been streamed live through Facebook and our community meetings and Bible studies have been virtual meetings online.”

The service on October 18 will be broadcast live as usual whilst social distancing and other guidelines will be followed throughout the service.

The church meets at Lux Mundi Ecumenical Centre ,Avenida Moscatel 1 (Antigua Casa de la Viña), on Sundays at 11am.

For more information contact: The Rev. Brent McHugh by email, stbtorre@gmail.com.