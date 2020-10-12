Benidorm businesses will have their say in Madrid

BENIDORM’s shopkeepers’ and hospitality trade associations can finally state their case in Madrid on Wednesday.

The local associations organised two “multitudinous” demonstrations in August and September, calling for dialogue with the central government and an extension of the government’s Erte furloughs.

-- Advertisement --



“Representatives from AICO and other local business associations have insisted in recent weeks on the need for a face-to-face meeting with the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Maria Reyes Maroto,” an AICO communique said.

It was essential to explain the consequences of the present health, economic and tourism situation on small and medium business-owners as well as the self-employed. More than 18,000 of the municipality’s direct and indirect jobs depend on the tourist industry, the association pointed out.

Representatives have now been invited to Madrid where they will meet Juan Ignacio Diaz Bidart, the minister’s Director del Gabinete who is basically Maroto’s right-hand man.

Representatives of the different associations have high hopes of the outcome of the meeting, Aico said.

“Principally they are focused on defending the future of their members, their families, the employees who depend on them and Benidorm’s business structure.”