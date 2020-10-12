BANGLADESH authorises death penalty for rapists after series of protests on the streets and social media.

Under current law capital punishment is only permitted if the victim dies; the new law, approved by Bangladesh’s Cabinet, will see the punishment for rape move from life imprisonment to the death penalty.

The news has been welcomed by many human rights activists in Bangladesh as a wave of violent assaults triggered protests in recent weeks, as reported by Euro Weekly News.

Ain-o-Salish Kendra, a women’s rights group, reported that 889 rapes occurred between January and August of this year, many of them gang rapes.

One such attack, which triggered protests in recent days, was a video posted on Facebook of a violent assault on a woman by a group of men in south-east Bangladesh. On investigation, it was found that this woman had been repeatedly raped and tortured for months, according to the National Human Rights Commission.

