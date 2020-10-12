Asteroid hurtling towards Earth appears to be our own litter from a 1966 attempted moon landing.

“Asteroid” careering towards Earth may, in fact, be a piece of our own space debris.

In 1966, during an attempted moon landing, part of the rocket was jettisoned, never to be seen again.

NASA scientist assumed that the jettisoned rocket would have been burned up after getting caught in the Sun’s orbit.

However, it would now appear that the rocket is racing, at 1,500mph, back towards Earth.

Astronomers in Hawaii spotted the object last month, presuming it was an asteroid, and named is “Asteroid 2020 CO”. The object is thought to be approximately 26ft long and was spotted through a telescope.

It is now believed that the object is, in fact, part of the Centaur rocket from America’s Surveyor 2.

Scientist do not believe, however, that the object will crash into Earth, rather they think it will get caught in our orbit for approximately 4 months before being catapulted back into space again.

