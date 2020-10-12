ALEX Salmond angry because Nicola Sturgeon refused to ‘collude’ with him to ‘cover up’ sexual misconduct allegations made against him.

This comes after the Scottish government was forced to pay Mr Salmond over £500’000 in legal costs January 2019, having admitted the investigation against him was tainted by “apparent bias.”

-- Advertisement --



Mr Salmond was acquitted of all sexual assault charges in March.

Ms Sturgeon, who says she hasn’t spoken to Mr Salmond since July 2018, claims that while he’s been cleared by the High Court “maybe he didn’t always behave, in this respect, as he should have done.”

Ms Sturgeon has been repeatedly criticised for allegedly withholding information from the inquiry set up to investigate her government’s handling of the sexual misconduct allegations.

Speaking with Sophy Ridge on Sunday, Ms Sturgeon said: “I think the reason perhaps he is angry with me – and he clearly is angry with me – is that I didn’t cover it up, I didn’t collude with him to make these allegations go away and perhaps that is at the root of why he is as annoyed as he appears to be.”

A source close to the first minister denied that he was angry with Ms Sturgeon, but said he was “astonished at the ever shifting sands” of her story.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article “Alex Salmond angry because Nicola Sturgeon refused to ‘collude’ with him”. For more news from Home and Abroad, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!