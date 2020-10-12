A huge fire has broken out on Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, Africa’s highest mountain.

Efforts first began to battle the blaze when the fire broke out on Sunday, but firefighters from Tanzania’s National Parks Service (TANAPA) are still trying to bring the flames under control today.

Pascal Shelutete from (TANAPA) has said: ‘The fire is still going on and firefighters from TANAPA, other government institutions and locals are continuing with the efforts to contain it.’

TANAPA posted a photo on Twitter late Sunday night reporting that the mountain was ‘burning with fire’.

Local newspaper The Citizen reported that residents living close to the blaze attempted to help by carrying buckets of water, but the altitude of the fire made this impossible.

Local media reported that the fire could be seen from Moshi town, some 19 kilometres away.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

