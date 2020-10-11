A youngster potentially suffering from Covid-19 has been detained by Local Police in Alicante after fleeing from the scene of a suspected crime.

-- Advertisement --



A YOUNGSTER has been detained by Local Police in Alicante after escaping a detention centre in Murcia, skipping Covid-19 quarantine regulations and causing theft and damage to local establishments.

Police officers were alerted by local residents to three youngsters causing trouble near the Hotel Meliá, in the Port of Alicante and when they approached the scene one of them fled.

Thankfully, officers were able to catch and detain the youngster before they found out the extent of his crimes.

After speaking with officers, the detainee revealed they had escaped from a centre for young people in Murcia and was said to have neglected a quarantine period of fifteen days because of their possible Covid-19 contamination.

They were transferred to the General Hospital of Alicante to carry out further Covid-19 tests in the hopes that they were not carrying the virus.

Thank you for reading this article “Youngster potentially suffering from Covid-19 detained by Alicante Police”.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!