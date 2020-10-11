World’s oldest female solo skydiver dies at 88 having completed over 1,100 jumps and helping many in need.

Inspirational Cardiff pensioner, Dilys Price, has passed away at 88 after completing 1,139 solo parachute jumps all in the name of charity.

Price started here skydiving career at the age of 54 after using it as a means to confront her fear of heights and entered the Guinness Book of World Records in 2013 as the world’s oldest female solo parachute jumper.

Despite her original fear of heights, Price went on to become an avid skydiver, eventually being unable to do without it in her life.

Price, with a background in dance, also founded a charity which provided vulnerable people and those with learning difficulties access to free creative movement programmes which help their cognitive and motor functions.

She was awarded an OBE in 2003 and the Pride of Britain awards in 2017 for her continued charity work and services to vulnerable groups.

She has been appropriately labelled a “force for good” by those who knew and worked with her.

