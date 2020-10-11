UNIDENTIFIED mob storms Paris police station armed with metal bars and using fireworks as projectiles.

The attack occurred on Saturday night in the Paris suburb of Champigny-sur-Marne, about 15 km southeast of central Paris.

It is deemed a ‘high-priority’ area by local authorities is a well known for drug trafficking spot; however the motive for the attack is as yet unknown.

Paris police took to Twitter on Sunday: “Violent attack last night on the police station of Champigny with mortar shots and various projectiles. No police officer was injured.”

Speaking to BFM TV about the incident, the mayor, Laurent Jeanne, speculated that it may have been related to an earlier scooter incident with a local resident.

“It was an organised attack of about 40 people who wanted to do battle. For a few days it has been tense with people who have a certain willingness to do battle with the police,” he said.

This was the third attack on this police station in two years. As yet, no arrests have been made.

