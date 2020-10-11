UK Government backtracks on its commitments to maintain food standards after Brexit.

It would seem in this strange political age that the public should be used to seeing the UK Government U-turning all over the place, however, a strange political ruling is being implemented by the UK Government to deny the house of commons a vote on the import of chlorinated chicken and hormone-fed beef after Brexit.

Fears and concerns are growing about the Governments appeared dropping of its commitment to maintain food safety standards in the UK in favour of future trade deals, particularly with the US.

The Government is now facing fierce opposition on its back-peddling over the allowing of the import of foods that would go against current food safety and animal welfare standards upon the UK’s final departure with the EU.

Ministers are in the process of trying to prevent the vote by expressing that new and increased powers being given to the Trade and Agriculture Commission would see rising Government costs.

However, the move has been branded as “unbelievable” with the Conservative chair of the Commons environment committee stating in the independent that “The Commons is wrongly being denied a say on a technicality.”

