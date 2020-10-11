TV security guard shot and killed patriot supporter

POLICE in Denver have arrested a private security guard working for a TV crew on suspicion of murder after he shot and killed a man believed to be part of a ‘Patriot Muster’ rally outside the Denver Art Museum.

The protester is seen to pepper spray the security guard, who then pulled out his handgun and shot him dead, the Denver Post reported – with their photographer capturing the moment in a truly shocking image.

Denver Police Department (DPD) confirmed the profession of the shooter on Saturday, October 10, and said that he had no affiliation with the Patriot Muster’s rival BLM-Antifa protesters.

The security guard was working for 9News.

‘A 9NEWS employee and a 9NEWS contractor were taken into custody,’ the channel stated, saying that the second of the two people were not connected to the shooting.

Update: A private security guard, hired by 9NEWS, is being held as a suspect in the deadly shooting. A 9NEWS producer has been released after DPD said it was determined they were not involved in the incident. https://t.co/Tr6rjYdUss

— 9NEWS Denver (@9NEWS) October 11, 2020

The TV security guard shot the patriot, the security guard still had hold of the murder weapon, and as the riot police surrounded him, guns pointed, he fell to his knees, hands above his head, and dropped the weapon.

‘Officers are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Courtyard by the Art Museum,’ Denver Police Department (DPD) tweeted.

‘This shooting is now being investigated as a Homicide,’ they confirmed.

