The Queen and Prince Philip found lockdown ‘tedious’

IT seems it’s not just us who struggled with boredom during the lockdown, the Queen and Prince Philip found their summer break in Balmoral ‘a bit tedious’ this year, with social distancing rules due to coronavirus making it less enjoyable, claims a royal expert.

The 94-year-old monarch and the Duke of Edinburgh, 99, spent six weeks at their Aberdeenshire home, before moving to Sandringham.

Camilla Tominey, told the Daily Telegraph, how their move from Scotland to the ‘pared-down’ Sandringham farmhouse was largely as a result of Balmoral ‘becoming a little tiresome without the typical steady stream of visitors’.

Despite receiving visits from Princess Anne, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and the Wessexes, it ‘simply wasn’t as enjoyable as usual’ because of the Covid-19 restrictions in place.

An insider told Tominey, ‘It was a bit tedious at times – not just for the staff, but the royals themselves.

‘Balmoral can sometimes be a little hard going, but coronavirus made things even more difficult. There was quite a lot of time spent sat around, twiddling thumbs.’

Usual highlights including the annual Ghillies Ball were all cancelled due to the pandemic, meaning they had ‘little to occupy themselves while off duty’, wrote Tominey.

She added that a further source told how ‘everyone got pretty bored’ and the Queen and the Duke went to Wood Farm ‘simply for a change of scenery, more than anything else’.

Now back in Windsor, the Queen is expected to travel to Buckingham Palace for working visits.