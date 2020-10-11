TARGETS set for English hospitals will be “impossible” to reach and may result in hefty fines.

The directive to return non-emergency operations to near-normal levels by the end of this month, released by NHS England in August was met with widespread criticism and deemed as “mad, wrong and unfair” by NHS trust bosses.

And now, if hospitals fail to reach targets at the end of the month, they will face large fines.

Chris Hopson, the chief executive of NHS Providers, which represents hospital trusts in England, is urgently asking NHS England to reconsider the financial penalties in light of the recent surge in positive COVID-19 infections.

An NHS trust chair told the Guardian: “The target is to hit 90% of previous activity by October, which is really, really demanding given everything else that’s going on, and social distancing just makes it impossible. It’s going to be a real challenge and it’s punishing those that are struggling anyway.

